Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur says he is keenly waiting for actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Chanda Mama Door Ke – a never seen before space venture.

“Am fascinated and intrigued by the film Chanda Mama Door Ke, hey Sushant? Tell us more about being at NASA. Did you wear spacesuit?” Shekhar posted on Twitter on Sunday. Shekhar has directed gem of films like Bandit Queen and Mr. India.

In reply, Sushant tweeted: “Yes sir. Spacesuit, neutral buoyancy, centrifuge, zero gravity, moon walking and ISS operations and many more.” Sushant currently is at NASA facility to prepare for the film. He recently tweeted his picture which apparently is taken at the NASA facility in the US. His tweet read, “From a miniature Rocket to a life size one, this grown up kid will never cease to Dream. My mother always wanted her ‘Sushant in Space’ !!”

Sushant will be seen as an astronaut in the film. He visited the NASA center in the US to prepare for the space adventure to experience zero gravity. Sushant himself is a science student and he is at NASA to get an idea about the training astronauts undergo.

Chanda Mama Door Ke has been touted as a never be seen before space adventure directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. Apparently the plot of the film revolves around a team of astronauts whose mission is to bring the country together.

Sushant will be next seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath which will also be the launch pad for Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. He pushed the shoot of Robby Grewal’s espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter as he gave the dates to his old friend Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath.