“She Is The Torchbearer Of The Family”, Says Kareena Kapoor Khan On Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has described her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan as a solid woman. Soha on Tuesday launched her first book “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous” here.

In a rare picture perfect moment, the entire family, including Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Saba Ali Khan and Soha’s husband Kunal Kemmu gathered on the stage.

Kareena said of Soha, “I truly believe that she is the torchbearer of the family and this book’s title doesn’t do justice to her being famous or not famous because I think she is the grounding on which all of us stand on, and I have truly seen the way she has compassionately and with just a breaking heart, looked after her father (the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi).”

Video Credits: Bollywood Life





“I have never ever seen any daughter like that. I am a daughter, but I don’t know if I could have done it the way she looked after him and that. In my eyes, she is a solid woman and I am sure Abba is listening to this,” she added.

Trending

Sharing her personal relationship with Soha and revealing some interesting stories about her, Kareena said, “I rarely get intimidated by anyone, but if there is one person in the family that I am completely in awe of I think is Soha. When I am at dinner with Saif or Soha, I am like, ‘Oh my God, I am never going to understand their conversation.

“Soha has always been so polite with me. She always asks me about what’s the gossip or what shopping I did recently, but apart from that, I think we have found our way and if there is anyone in the family that any of us turned to when Amma (Sharmila Tagore) is all worked up and fired up, then there is just one person that can control the situation and that is none other than Soha.”

During the book launch, the family members shared anecdotes about Soha’s life — right from her childhood, her college days till her motherhood phase.