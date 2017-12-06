Shatrughan Sinha Gets Felicitated By Karni Sena For Opposing Padmavati

Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has been always vocal about his views and has taken stands when needed.

Recently, Sinha criticized filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for organizing a special screening of his film Padmavati for media before getting it certified.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP said that Bhansali should have kept a special screening of Padmavati for the Rajput community members. He has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I & B Minister Smriti Irani to break their silence on the entire controversy. Sinha was recently spotted at the event which was organized by Karni Sena, he slammed Bhansali for organizing a special screening for media before getting the film certified from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He also said that the Black director had promised that he will screen the film to the members of Karni Sena first but he didn’t keep his promise.

Shatrughan Sinha was felicitated him by presenting a photograph of queen Padmini by the Karni Sena for his strong stand against Padmavati.

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebs have come out in support of the film. Actors like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and few more. Recently, Shabana Azmi too extended her support by filing a written petition to the government for seeking support and protection for Deepika Padukone’s safety.

Earlier, the members of Karni Sena had summoned for a Bharat Band on December 1 as Padmavati was first supposed to release on that day. They also threatened that whoever will behead Deepika and Bhansali will be rewarded with a bounty amount of Rs 10 crores.

Speaking about Padmavati, it stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. From what we hear, Padmavati might get a January release but still, there is no clarity on the release date yet.