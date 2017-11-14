Shashi Tharoor Takes Sly Dig At People Criticizing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati

The Padmavati controversy is never ending it seems. By now, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali might be used to such kinds of controversies as his every film faces one. Day by day, the issues are taking an ugly turn.

Yesterday, we had reported that a bunch of people from Rajput Community held a protest against Padmavati’s release outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mumbai office. Not only this, Haryana Minister Vipul Goel wrote a letter to union minister Smriti Irani and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and asked for the changes in the film.

Recently, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a sly dig at those who are criticizing SLB’s Padmavati for no reason. He had said that this controversy is an opportunity to focus on the condition of Rajasthani women. Expressing his views, Shashi tweeted on his official handle and wrote,” Agree totally. The Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today and not just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important ‘thang Hoog hats.” Following with another tweet, he tweeted, “Just realised that dreaded autocorrect has changed “than goonghats” to “thang hoong hats”. Apologies. When I hit “tweet” I was still seeing the correct words I’d typed.”

Agree totally. The #Padmavati controversy is an opportunity to focus on the conditions of Rajasthani women today ¬ just of queens six centuries ago. Rajasthan’s female literacy among lowest. Education more important thang Hoog hats https://t.co/82rvGmkfwO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

Just realised that dreaded autocorrect has changed “than goonghats” to “ thang hoong hats”. Apologies. When I hit “tweet” I was still seeing the correct words I’d typed https://t.co/aQzEGfBuJq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

Several political groups and Rajput members are seeking a ban on Padmavati’s release and claiming that it has distorted historical facts and they have shown Rani Padmavati’s character wrongly. But, a few days back, Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself came out in open and released a video where he cleared the air about there is no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film. In spite of clearing this fact, people are still seeking for a ban on the release.

Padmavati stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is slated to release on December 1, 2017.