Condolences and tributes poured in for veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor who died at a hospital here on Monday, with celebrities like his Siddhartha co-star Simi Garewal terming it the end of an era, while his Kalyug co-star Raj Babbar, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, filmmakers Karan Johar and Hansal Mehta paid tribute to the “most charming actor ever” who would forever remain in their memories.


Shashi Kapoor died at Kokilaben Hospital here at age 79 after a period of hospitalisation.

Shashi Kapoor dead, leaves behind memories 'forever'
Shashi Kapoor Is No More! Bollywood Mourns Remembering The Legend

Here’s what some of the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

