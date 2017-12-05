Shashi Kapoor Is No More! Bollywood Mourns Remembering The Legend

Condolences and tributes poured in for veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor who died at a hospital here on Monday, with celebrities like his Siddhartha co-star Simi Garewal terming it the end of an era, while his Kalyug co-star Raj Babbar, melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, filmmakers Karan Johar and Hansal Mehta paid tribute to the “most charming actor ever” who would forever remain in their memories.

Shashi Kapoor died at Kokilaben Hospital here at age 79 after a period of hospitalisation.

Here’s what some of the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films…and precious memories.. 😭 RIP Shashi-ji. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 4, 2017

Deeply saddened by the demise of the legend #ShashiKapoor ji. Shall always miss your charm and your greatness. You will live in our hearts for all times to come. pic.twitter.com/mjsoXCBEtN — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 4, 2017

RIP Shashi Kapoor. The charming man, the brave producer, the lovely actor, my neighbour is no more. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 4, 2017

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on… pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

You won’t be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

RIP #ShashiKapoor a gentleman and a visionary …. was lucky to have interacted with you during the shoot for Vijeyta ….. in our memories for ever !!! — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) December 4, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of our most charismatic handsome & finest actor #ShashiKapoor. Sir you will always remain in our hearts. RIP — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 4, 2017

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017

My favourite shashi kapoor rests in peace today 🙏🏽 will be remembered always pic.twitter.com/hv2KQOgOyf — Mohit Marwah (@mohitsmarwah) December 4, 2017

Artists like Shashi Kapoor never die. As an actor you brought charm, as a producer you brought renaissance and as a visionary you founded Prithvi, an institution that will keep nurturing artistic talent. Your body of work will keep shining. https://t.co/ix1mz8Uo8O — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 4, 2017

“Khilte hain gul yahan khilke bikharne ko….” Sad at the passing of the most charming, understated legend Shashi Kapoor sahab. Huge loss for our theatre & film industry. 😢😢😢 RIP Shashi sahab. They don’t make them like you anymore 🙏🙏🙏 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 4, 2017

RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017