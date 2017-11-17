Shashank Khaitan: Basic Premise Of Sairat & Dhadak Is Same But There Are Variations

After delivering two hit films, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan is now all set to come up his next, Dhadak. Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi super hit film, Sairat which starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Dhadak will feature the Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Recently, Karan Johar, on his Twitter account, revealed the posters and the title of the film.

Sairat was a love story between an upper-caste girl, Archana (Rinku Rajguru), and a fisherman’s son, Prashant (Akash Thosar). Speaking about the film, Shashank said to PTI, “The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up… It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story.”

The first poster showcased both of them embracing each other against the backdrop of a setting sun in a desert. The second and third poster introduced both, Janhvi and Ishaan respectively. “It wasn’t tough to get the poster look for the film as we were sticking to the story that we have written and the world that we have created. Even the idea of the poster was to remain as honest as possible to the film that we want to make. We are adapting Sairat into the world that we want to. The focus entirely was to present them (Janhvi and Ishaan) as the characters of the film,” added Shashank.

With Dhadak, Janhvi is making her debut in Bollywood, while this will be Ishaan’s second film after Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. He had also assisted director Abhishek Chaubey for Udta Punjab.

Shashank and the Dhadak team will start shooting in December 2017 and it will be releasing under Dharma Production and Zee Studios on July 6, 2018.