Shashaa Tirupati To Unveil Independence Day Cover Song!

National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati has collaborated with artistes Aasa Singh and Sid Paul for the cover of the song Ae watan from Raazi for Independence Day.

The cover will be out on August 15.

“This Independence Day, I am coming to you with a beautiful rendition of a beautiful song with Aasa Singh and Sid Paul. Sid has produced the track and Aasa is my co-singer. The song is Ae watan from the film Raazi,” Shashaa said in a statement.

Sid said individually, he loves their voices and “thought why not include them for this special song and create magic with it”.

Aasa shared that one of the reasons why this song is special is that “we have kept it in a very different space than the original one, it is very ‘acapellish’ space”.