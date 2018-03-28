Sharmila Tagore Reveals The Biggest Challenge For Education System!

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore on Tuesday said the biggest challenge for the current education system in India was the large-scale dropouts from schools in the early stages.

“Even today, some schools do not have toilets and other necessities. This is the reason why students drop out. The government’s slogan of ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ has been going on for years, it must become reality now,” she said.

The actress was at the “World Education Summit and Awards 2018” organised here which felicitates India’s leading private and government educational institutions.

The awards were presented to 70 institutions including Study Khazana, SRM University, Glocal University, Sharda University, Paramount Coaching, GIBS Business School, National Institute of Fine Arts and others.

The World Education Summit is a premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education and the award recognises professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual or organisation in the area of education.

The actress on her birthday was asked about how she feels after turning 73, “Just like any other day. I don’t allow myself to think about my age. Fortunately, there is plenty to be done. My days are fuller than I can cope with. And I like it that way.”