Sharma ji, did you add a zero by mistake?

Renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma claims that Baahubali 2 hasn’t set any record yet and is yet to surpass his directorial Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which collected Rs 265 crores in 2001, whose valuation in the present day would be Rs 5000 crores! Koimoi decides to do a fact check and this is what we find out…

While the entire world has been left awestruck and is celebrating the success of Baahubali 2, there is one person who does not feel the same! The SS Rajamouli juggernaut Baahubali: The Conclusion has collected Rs 1572 crores worldwide and is still running steadily even in its fourth week!

Trending :

All these do not surprise renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma, who feels Baahubali 2 hasn’t set any record yet! Addressing the press at the mahurat ceremony of his son Utkarsh’s debut film Genius, the filmmaker said, “It is just a matter of time.There was a time when, in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released and had done a business of 265 crore, which as per today’s calculation is Rs 5,000 crore.”

He further said, “If some good film comes, records would be broken. And as far as Baahubali 2 is concerned, it has not yet set any record.”

While we really do not wish to demean the helmer of films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Singh Sahab the Great, Veer and more, we decided to do a little fact checking meanwhile! And we found that Sharma ji, has probably, by mistake added an extra zero to the figures quoted by him!

The film’s actual collections in 2001 were 76.88 crores. As per Box Office India, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s Adjusted Nett Gross is Rs 4,68,40,71,260, which translates to Rs 468 crores 40 lakhs 71 thousand and 260. Also, the movie had a footfall of 5.05 crores (in the year 2001), which means that the maximum collection today cannot be more than Rs 500-550 crores.

If Mr Anil Sharma had said that the valuation of his film’s collection in the present day is Rs 500 crores, it would still be closer to the actual figure and hence considered relevant, but 5000 crores is a bit too much! Isn’t it?

This is what makes us wonder that if the filmmaker has added an extra zero by mistake!