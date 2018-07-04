Shamshera: A Never Seen Before Ranbir Kapoor To Arrive On This Date In 2020!

YRF’s action spectacle Shamshera that pits Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success of his film Sanju, and Sanjay Dutt in a bloody face off on the big screen is set to release in 2020.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, who directed the blockbuster Agneepath, Shamshera is a desi, high-octane masala film and it is slated to release on July 31, 2020. An edge of the seat adventure, it is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt takes on Ranbir as he plays a ruthless, merciless villain in the film.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor as a gorgeous temptress and her pairing with Ranbir makes it one of the most freshest jodis on big screen. Recently, a teaser of the project was released which showed Ranbir leading an army of dacoits, and delivering the punch line of the film in a husky voice: “Karam se dacait, dharam se azaad”.

“Shamshera is exactly the film I was looking for. While growing up watching Hindi commercial cinema, I had an image of what a film hero should be doing. ‘Shamshera’ allows me to do everything that I had imagined and it’s a very exciting project for me,” Ranbir said in a statement.

“Karan is going to take me completely out of my comfort zone and I’m looking forward to this challenge,” Ranbir said of the high-octane adventure which is set in the heartland of India.

The film is set to go on the floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.