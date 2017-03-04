Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter, Misha Kapoor’s latest picture will leave a big smile on your face. This is the cutest thing you will see today. Little Misha is seen wearing a cute tee that says ‘milk’ and a minnie mouse hairband.

The actor captioned the picture, “Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there.” The first picture of Misha was also shared by Shahid on social media where Mira was seen lovingly kissing her daughter.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The actor recently celebrated his 36th birthday with a big bash that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

On the work front, Shahid was recently seen in Rangoon that is performing poorly at the box office. In the meantime, the actor is busy shooting for his next, period drama Padmavati, that stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in key roles. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is all set to hit the theaters in November,this year.