Shahid Kapoor’s Next DOES NOT Star Anushka Sharma; Rumours Clarified

Shree Narayan Singh, after the success of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has now announced his next Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Starring Shahid Kapoor, there are all sorts of rumours floating around regarding the leading lady of the film.

We recently did a poll regarding which actress will suit the best opposite Shahid Kapoor, which Kriti Sanon lead. Though the news was that Katrina Kaif was supposed to be the leading lady, but then Shraddha Kapoor’s name popped up replacing Katrina. Now the rumours are Anushka Sharma has been finalised for the film.

Though sources close to us have clarified these baseless rumours saying there is not an ounce of truth in this news.

We have received a statement for the same, “There is a story doing rounds on Anushka Sharma as the leading lady for Shree Narayan Singh’s next Jasmine. There is no truth to this story at all – Sharing our response on the same: Said Shree Narayan Singh’s spokesperson, ‘There is absolutely no truth to this news. Anushka has not even been approached for this film. We have yet to finalize the director and only then will start work on the casting. Request you to refrain from speculation.”

Recently, Prernaa Arora, the producer, clarified things by saying, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu is still in its scripting stage and the casting is underway. No one has replaced anyone here. Katrina Kaif was the first choice for the role and we have been in discussions.”

Prernaa is confident that Shahid, whom she describes as one of the industry’s finest actors, would completely do justice to the role.

“We are so excited on collaborating with him on this one as the role is tailor-made for someone with his talent and calibre. Together, Shahid & Shree, will form a brilliant combo, a winner for us, for sure,” Arora said.