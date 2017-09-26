While Deepika Padukone stole hearts with her ethereal costumes in the first look of Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor’s look too has become the talk of the town with his lavish regalia, fit body and a full beard.

Designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula explain that designing Shahid’s costumes was a tedious job. “There is tremendous research that has gone behind every costume that Shahid will be seen wearing in the film,” said Harpreet.

She further explains, “We sourced organic fabrics from Rajasthan that were then embroidered by hand by 22 local artisans. We have stuck to pure muslin cloth as the base, and then used vegetable dye or hand dye. While we tried to use hues that are associated with masculinity, we also had to balance it with brighter colours, since Rajasthani outfits are all about colour at the end of the day.”

The four-month gruelling process took them to the museums of Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Rimple signed off saying, “We would often collect old fabrics, or buy antiques like brooch or pins from flea markets. We’ve used these trinkets in Padmavati.” Gushing about working with Deepika Padukone, Rimple said, “This is the first time we worked with her and her inputs were welcome. She’s the epitome of beauty and I can’t think of anyone else in this role. In fact, the simpler the garment, the better she looks. She’s so amazing and easy to work with. I have become a true fan of hers as she gives her 100 per cent and also has immense patience to give designers the time and opportunity to correct the outfit.”

Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions presents Padmavati with direction and music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will release in cinemas on 1st December 2017.