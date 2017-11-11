Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu Finally Gets A Release Date

Recently, Shahid Kapoor had made an official announcement about his next film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The title seems to be so different and quirky, we are sure that the film too will be an interesting watch!

After giving a hit film with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, director Shree Narayan Singh is all set to helm this project.

Yesterday, the official handle of KriArj Entertainment took to their Twitter account and made an announcement about the release date. The tweet read, “With TSeries we celebrate Janamasthami with Batti Gul Meter Chalu… This Shahid Kapoor starrer, directed by Shree Narayan Singh to release on 31st Aug 2018.”

With @TSeries we celebrate Janamasthami with #BattiGulMeterChalu …this @shahidkapoor starrer Directed by #ShreeNarayanSingh to release on 31st Aug 2018 — KriArj Entertainment (@kriarj) November 10, 2017

The film is produced jointly by T-Series and KriArj Entertainment, it is a light hearted social drama. The story revolves around the issue of electricity bills. Apparently, Shahid will be essaying the role of a lawyer. The film will soon be going on floors and the first schedule will be shot in Uttrakhand. Expressing his happiness to work with Shahid, Shree Narayan Singh said, “I am thrilled to begin work on Batti Gul in Uttarakhand. There is a different vibe here which keeps bringing me back to this beautiful state. Showing a new side to it will be a big challenge. I’m happy to collaborate with KriArj Entertainment the presenters of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. As a filmmaker, it’s a pleasure working with a dream team of producers, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who also always puts the film first and understands everything that goes into making a memorable movie. Together we hope to make another memorable film that reaches a wide spectrum of audiences across the country. I also look forward to working with Shahid Kapoor. Someone with his talent will do complete justice to the role.”

The Jab We Met actor is currently busy with his upcoming film, Padmavati which already has a lot of buzz in town. It also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and is all set to release on December 1, 2017.