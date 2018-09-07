Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Radhika Apte & Other Celebs Will Attend The Youth Summit In Delhi

Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Radhika Apte will get candid at Youth Summit India Today Mind Rocks, which will also have known names from politics, business, technology and sports in attendance.

The ninth edition of the event will take place on September 15 at the Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Singer Parmish Verma, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam and entertainer Raftaar will get the youth grooving to their tunes, while sports champions Manika Batra, Lakshya Sen and Mehuli Ghosh will inspire the youth to put their best foot forward.

Corporate market leaders Kris Gopalakrishnan (Infosys co-founder) and Ananth Narayanan (CEO, Myntra and Jabong) will add their wisdom on the steps towards success.

From the political world, Sambit Patra, Spokesperson, BJP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Spokesperson, Congress and Raghav Chadha, National Spokesperson, AAP, will engage with the youth on why they should vote.

There will a mix of interactive chat shows, music, dance and entertainment.