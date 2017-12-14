The Padmavati star Shahid Kapoor topped the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2017 for the first time, which is taken out annually by Eastern Eye. Shahid has dethroned two-time winner pop star, Zayn Malik. Shahid has beaten actor Hrithik Roshan in the voted survey of the Sexist Asian Man – Hrithik was placed at the second spot on the list – while stars Zayn Malik is at the third spot.

Talking about it, Shahid told the newspaper which did the poll, “I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I am humbled by the desirable tag.”

He further added, “I believe sexy is not only to do with the physical, but as much to do with the mental perspective on life. This one is for all those fans who have loved and supported me.”

Sexiest Man Alive, 2017!!!

WOW!! Thank you guys!! It’s all made possible because of your love & support.

Love you all!!

Thanks @EasternEye & @AsjadNazir #AsjadNazirSexyList2017 https://t.co/cvftzRoma2 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 13, 2017

Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra also topped the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2017 and this year marks her fifth time on the top spot on the list while Jamai Raja actress Nia Sharma was placed at the second spot for the second time.

The Eastern Eye 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2017 TOP SIX. Thanks to all those who voted. Full list out in newspaper on Friday December 15. 1. Shahid Kapoor

2. Hrithik Roshan

3. Zayn Malik

4. Vivian Dsena

5. Ashish Sharma

6. Fawad Khan#EasternEye #ShahidKapoor @shahidkapoor — Eastern Eye (@EasternEye) December 13, 2017

‘Eastern Eye’ entertainment editor and founder of the ’50 Sexiest Asian Men’ list, Asjad Nazir, cited while talking to Economic Times that Kapoor’s growing profile as a role model as a key factor behind his big win this year, despite the postponement of his hotly- anticipated film Padmavati, in which he tackles the role of a Rawal Ratan Singh.

“Apart from showing off his impressive versatility as an actor and regularly delighting female fans with his chiseled physique, the handsome actor has won the hearts of fans with his devotion to his wife and young child,” says Nazir.

“Being a devoted family man has not only made him even more appealing to women but also a generation of young men who look up to him,” he notes.

The highest placed TV star in the long-running list is Vivian D’sena, who ranked fourth. Last year’s highest placed small screen star Ashish Sharma ranked fifth this time, while Fawad Khan the highest placed Pakistani for the second time was placed at the sixth spot this time. The list of the top 10 also consists of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Ranveer Singh, and the only sportsman in the list, the newlywed Virat Kohli.

The highest-ranking newcomer in the 2017 edition of the list is young actor Mohsin Khan, from the hit serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.The youngest in the list is a 20-year-old singer and musician Danyal Zafar, who has entered the top 50 for the first time and is the younger brother of Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar.The oldest on the list once again is 52-year-old Shah Rukh Khan.

The editorial choice for 2017 is British actor-musician Riz Ahmed for helping to “build cultural bridges” with his acting and music.

This annual list is based on votes from fans from around the world and generates a lot of heat on social media as millions from around the world participate in this survey.