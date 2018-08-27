Shahid Kapoor Talks About His Character In Batti Gul Meter Chalu!

Actor Shahid Kapoor whose last film Padmaavat was a hit at the box-office, is all geared up for his next release Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

The film is a social drama that talks about electricity issues like high electricity bills in small towns.

While talking about his film, Shahid says, “BGMC is the kind of movie that is significant to people who live beyond Mumbai. The reason we made this film is because there is a certain section of the junta beyond your regular metropolis, who face a shortage of electricity. Around 32 million people don’t have a single light bulb in their homes. When I learnt about this, it came as a huge shock to me.”

On talking about his character, “In the beginning, I’m a kapti (unscrupulous) lawyer who is only interested in making moolah. Most often, he’s only interested in doing out-of-court settlements and earning a quick buck. Then something happens to his friend and he realises that he should do something about the problem that is being faced by many. Then, I become a conscientious guy who decides to fight for people.

“We’ve got nice reactions. It’s a well-cut trailer, it’s funny, there is entertainment, love, friends, drama, strong dialect and an issue that is genuine.”, he adds.

The actor however is happy with the way things are going.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu produced by T-Series and Kriti Pictures also features Shraddha Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Divyendu Sharma. The film will hit the theatres on 21st September 2018.