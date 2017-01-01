Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who welcomed his daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput earlier this year, on Saturday shared the first photograph of Misha via social media.

Though Shahid didn’t show the face of his daughter, one can see Misha’s legs and she can be seen wearing pink shoes in the photograph. Shahid shared the image on Instagram.

“Mi-shoe,” Shahid wrote alongside the image with a heart emoji.

Misha was born on August 26 earlier this year. Both Shahid and Mira will be seen together on filmmaker Karan Johar’s popular talk show “Koffee With Karan”. The episode will be aired on Sunday.

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in “Rangoon“, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.