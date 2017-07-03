Shahid Kapor and Mira Rajput are one currently one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo share a great bond and we love to see them go for their work outs together every now and then. While their daughter Misha Kapoor is a bundle of cuteness, looks like the couple are already planning to get lil Misha a sibling.

In a recent interview, Shahid’s better half, Mira recently hinted at planning for a second child. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on 7th July, 2015 and welcomed their first child in August 2016. Ever since, we have heard of Shahid being the perfect dad, from carefully traveling with Misha in the midst of all the paparazzi to playing with her.

Reports suggested earlier that Mira may be gearing up for a Bollywood debut soon and when asked about the same, she said, she refuted the same. In fact, when she was asked about working in a field that would allow her enough quality time with family, she said “No, because I am going to have another baby, and then decide.”

Well, this has certainly come as a big news for Shanatics (Shahid’s Fans). The actor has been busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. According to recent reports, due to a gruelling schedule that includes late nights and early mornings, coupled with his challenging fitness regime, the actor chose to move into a hotel closer to the sets and has been spending some time away from home.

Shahid was last seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s war drama, Rangoon which bombed at the box office. His next, Padmavati is all set to hit the theatres this November.