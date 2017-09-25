After revealing two elegantly stylish first look posters of Deepika Padukone, makers of Padmavati have now released two posters of Shahid Kapoor’s character Maharawal Ratan Singh.

Shahid Kapoor is all set to play the King of Chittor and Rani Padmini’s husband Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama – Padmavati.

The makers of took to Twitter on Monday morning to unveil this see-to-believe breathtaking Shahid’s look. A post on the film’s official Twitter handle read, “महारावल रतन सिंह. साहस, सामर्थ्य और सम्मान का प्रतीक. #Padmavati #MaharawalRatanSingh @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @RanveerOfficial.”

Talking about the controversies surrounding the historical drama, whose shooting was disrupted for showing a romantic angle between Rajput queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, Shahid had said, “According to me, I have not shot any scene which has been changed. I think there were a lot of presumptions about the film, and people were presuming about the scenes.”

“The clarification has been given that no such scene is there in the film. I hope when people see this film, they will realize that the heart of the film and intent of the film is very good,” he said.

“This country and the people who live in it, and specially the area we are talking about in the film, will be glorified. I play a Rajput king and my character, I feel, will be admired by people.”

Padmavati is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Shahid is happy about collaborating with him for the first time.

“It’s a very big film, very intense, romantic and looked forward to film for various reasons. I think it’s a labour of love for Mr. Bhansali. I had gone mad on Twitter after watching his last film (Bajirao Mastani), appreciating everyone, and never knew that I will be part of his (Bhansali’s) next film,” Shahid said.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.