Shahid Kapoor Has The Hottest Six Pack Abs In Bollywood, Survey Says

Shahid Kapoor officially has the hottest six-pack in Bollywood. He beat off tough competition from Hindi cinema’s sexiest leading men to top the first of its kind list, which is based on votes by fans across the world, social media heat and fitness experts.

The star of this year’s most hotly anticipated film Padmavati has regularly delighted fans with shirtless photos and toned physique. He topped the list published by UK based Eastern Eye newspaper, which annually puts together the globally popular 50 Sexiest Asian Men and Women lists.

Eastern Eye’s columnist Priya Mulji, who put together the list thinks he is a worthy winner: “Shahid Kapoor has become popular because of how hard he works and that applies to his physique also. Instead of slowing down after marriage he seems to be working harder, including in the gym and subsequently delighting all the senses of his dedicated legion of fans. It’s also great to regularly see pictures of Shahid and wife Mira leaving the gym together; the couple that works out together, stays together,” said Priya Mulji.

Shahid will next be seen playing a lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical epic Padmavati, which releases globally on December 1. He stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in one of the most ambitious movies to ever be made in India.

This rounds off an impressive year for the A-list star, which included winning a host of Best Actor awards in 2017 for his role in Udta Punjab.

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan came in second and TV star turned movie star Gurmeet Choudhary was a surprise third in the list of hottest six-packs. Shahid’s Padmavati co-star Ranveer Singh was sixth.

The rest of the top 10 hottest male Bollywood bodies are Sushant Singh Rajput (4), Tiger Shroff (5), John Abraham (7), Varun Dhawan (8), Sidharth Malhotra (9) and Farhan Akhtar (10). Priya Mulji thinks the impressive physiques of the modern day leading man is a sign of a growing trend in Indian cinema that only makes the industry stronger. “Before it was all about the men getting substantial roles and women being there as eye candy, but all that is now changing. Women are getting strong roles and the men are providing onscreen sex appeal for female fans. Also, I am sure it will motivate more men to get into shape and is a sign the Indian film industry is heading towards more equality.”

The complete list of the hottest male Bollywood bodies was published in Eastern Eye newspaper on November 10.