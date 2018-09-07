Shahid Kapoor Finally Reveals The Name Of His Baby Boy On Wife Mira Rajput’s Birthday!

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby boy on September 5, 2018. The newly born is just two days old and he’s got a cool name by his daddy cool.

Revealing the name of the munchkin, Shahid tweeted on Twitter, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️🙏 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018

The name Zain means grace and love! Well, that’s a very unique and royal name. Shahid revealed the name of their new family member today as it’s her wife Mira’s birthday too. Not only this, Shahid also gave a sweet surprise too wifey Mira in the hospital as he ordered a customized cake for her. Check out the picture of the cake here:

Unlike Misha, the couple didn’t kept the name of the newly born combining their own names. Now that the name is revealed, we can’t really wait to see the cutie!

Shahid and Mira became parents for the first time on August 26, 2016 as they welcomed Misha.

Well, we are happy for the whole Kapoor clan!

On the work front, Shahid is awaiting his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu which also stars Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is slated to release on September 21, 2018.