Shahid Kapoor Feels Privileged To Work With Bhansali In Padmavati

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Padmavati, says it has been a privilege for him to work with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming film.

Shahid on Tuesday morning treated his fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where one user asked his experience collaborating with Bhansali.

Been a pleasure and a privilege,” Shahid replied.

Shahid will be seen essaying the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh, husband of actress Deepika Padukone’s character in the movie.

What does he like about his character, asked a fan.

Shahid said: “Courageous fearless. Respectful to women.”

Trending :

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh playing the role of Alauddin Khilji, a powerful ruler of the Khilji dynasty of the Delhi Sultanate. It is scheduled to release on December 1, 2017.

Padmavati tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. The film is produced by Bhansali Pictures and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Another user asked if Shahid will be starring in a light-hearted film in the near future.

“Yes, post-Padmavati,” Shahid said.

During the recent Jio MAMI festival, the Haider star said, “This is the stuff I’ve been reading in papers and I find it absurd when they say it is two hero film. The film has three principal characters. These are just ways of creating some kind of material which is exciting at some frivolous level.”

The 35-year old actor further added that, “It’s a great opportunity for all three of us. It’s a great role for Deepika, a fantastic role for Ranveer and great one for me. I am happy that the film has been cast the way it has and it is getting made.”