Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on Saturday named Best Actors at the 18th edition of the IIFA Awards, for their remarkable work in “Udta Punjab“. Diljit Dosanjh also won the best debut actor male for the same film.

Both Shahid and Alia were emotional about winning the award for a film which made its way to the big screen after fighting the censor board and let mainstream performers like them take up something risky.