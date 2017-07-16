Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on Saturday named Best Actors at the 18th edition of the IIFA Awards, for their remarkable work in “Udta Punjab“. Diljit Dosanjh also won the best debut actor male for the same film.
Both Shahid and Alia were emotional about winning the award for a film which made its way to the big screen after fighting the censor board and let mainstream performers like them take up something risky.
#IIFAAwards2017 congrats @shahidkapoor for Best Actor Award pic.twitter.com/GIfpd3FC44
— #IIFAAwards2017 (@Zinnah786) July 16, 2017
Award for Best actor in a Leading Role – Female – @aliaa08 for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/Rf2k1zownL
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Best Performance in a Comic Role – @Varun_dvn for Dishoom. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RnF3rGroC7
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Myntra Style Icon Award – @aliaa08 #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/jewfS2VYP9
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for IIFA Woman of the year – @taapsee #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/wPUVbjZSNJ
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Debutant – Female – @DishPatani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/VjIsT5Jmp9
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role – @jimSarbh for Neerja. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/QdkG0HUPxU
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RjA7AtWmGn
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Female Playback Singer – @TulsikumarTK for Airlift. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/D1t6xevT81
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Female Playback Singer – @TheKanikakapoor for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/PKwOjRbd68
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Debutant – Male – @diljitdosanjh for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/rfxB1AkzRl
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male – @AnupamPkher for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/bo3ETMn3Ih
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Director – Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury for Pink. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/1xDoISHqBy
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best performance in a Supporting Role – Female – @AzmiShabana for Neerja. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/elpLcRPaZq
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best Story – @shakunbatra & Ayesha Devitre Dhillon for Kapoor and Sons. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/LoW1kiSJWd
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Award for Best picture – Neerja. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/dtQ29Y6L1B
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017
Diljit too thanked his fans for support in a Twitter post.
“Love my fans. Guys this is all because of you. Thanks team IIFA and ‘Udta Punjab’,” he tweeted.
Katrina Kaif gave away the award to Shahid, while Varun Dhawan announced Alia as the Best Actor – Female at the event, held at the Metlife Stadium here.
The Best Picture honour went to “Neerja“, based on the real life story of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess who lost her life while trying to save others on a hijacked flight at Karachi.
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury walked away with the Best Direction award for “Pink“, a hard-hitting drama which put forth the message that when a woman says no, it is a no.