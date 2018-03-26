Shaheer Sheikh On Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Nothing Has Been Finalised Yet

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most handsome and talented actor we have in the telly world today. Shaheer, who is celebrating his 34th birthday today, has been working in the industry from last 13 years now. Now, the buzz is that he will be seen in the rebooted version of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

It is being speculated that we might see Shaheer playing the role of Anurag Basu in the serial. But putting all the rumours to rest, the birthday boy cleared the air.

In an interview with IndianExpress.com, when Shaheer was asked about the same, he said, “Well, all I can say is that I am in talks with a lot of people but nothing has been finalized yet. I am looking out for work that would excite me and something that I haven’t done before. My fans expect a lot from me and I want to live up to that, and would only take up my next show when it satisfies all my creative requirements.”

Well, we can expect him to be in the show soon since he has not denied nor accepted it!

Further talking about his link-up rumours with his co-stars, Shaheer also opened about his love life. He said, “I don’t know where these rumours come from and I don’t even try bothering about it. People announce my engagement and marriage and I sometimes feel clueless about my life (laughs). But trust me I am someone who would never hide my relationship and would talk about my ladylove whenever I find her.”

We are sure that whenever he officially announces his relationship, many hearts would be broken! Isn’t it? :P

We wish you a wonderful, happy and prosperous year ahead, Shaheer!