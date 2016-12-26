Shahrukh to receive honorary doctorate from Urdu varsity

Shah Rukh Khan will receive honorary doctorate at the sixth convocation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University in Hyderabad on Monday. President Pranab Mukherjee will confer him with the degree.

University said Shah Rukh Khan and founder of Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf will be given honorary doctorates for their extraordinary contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture.

About 2,885 graduates and post graduates and 276 M. Phil and Ph.D from various disciplines in regular courses will be awarded degrees.

According to university officials 44,235 graduates and post graduates from the distance mode would also be given degrees in absentia.

Telangana Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan, Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, and Vice Chancellor Zafar Younus Sareshwala will be present on the occasion.