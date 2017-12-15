Shah Rukh Khan’s Wit & Akshay Kumar’s Love; Read The Best Tweets Of 2017

Being a Bollywood celebrity is not a cake walk. They’re always under a scanner whether it’s – offline or online. Very often, people want to hog in their limelight and the easiest way to do that is by trolling them on social media. Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar; we all have our favourite person on Twitter and let’s check out the best tweets of 2017.

Despite facing so much flak from fans and critics, it’s surprising to see how some stars just don’t give up and continue with a sporting stride or inspiring us through through their tweets.

Bollywood celebrities has always been very upfront when it comes to being active on Social Media. This not only helps them to promote about their upcoming project but also interact with their respective fans.

1. Karan Johar

At Baahubali: The Conclusion event, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar clicked selfie along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, lead actors- Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, Nasser and Ramya Krishnan. As soon as Karan Johar shared this picture on Twitter, it broke the internet as it was rare sight to see all the stars of Baahubali together in one frame.

The big #Baahubali2 selfie!!!!!! 28th April!!! At a theatre near you…. pic.twitter.com/viB5X41oJ2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 26, 2017

2. Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu defended herself over social media in an epic way after being slammed by a follower for wearing a bikini in her upcoming film Judwaa 2. Not just she mouth-shut the trollers but also gave the best answers so that no one can comment on anyone’s clothes.

Gndi??? I knew I should’ve washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I ‘aaplog’ for that 🤓 https://t.co/291ePztnlP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Sorry Bhai hai nahi varna pakka puch ke bataati. Abhi ke liye behen ka answer chalega ???? https://t.co/Snv6dlNhWj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has his own style to interact with his fans and his wit always makes him more lovable among fans as well as media. Recently, Shah Rukh held a #AskSRK session on Twitter and he was at his candid best in dealing with the crazy questions by his fans.

Will send it as soon. Want my Aadhaar card also??? https://t.co/6qMF8CjKi9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

4. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has always been very clear with his views and stands up for social issues especially related to women. In May 2017, megastar took twitter to support for Gender Equality in a powerful post. This tweet is surely amongst the best twitter post of 2017.

5. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna’s witty take on Karva Chauth left Twitterati to laugh out loud and was among the list of best tweets by B- town celebs. She never fails us to give best answers in her hilarious yet witty style. Later after this tweet, at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards, Twinkle advised women to stop fasting on Karwa Chauth, explaining: “…On the mortality charts there are 147 countries above us where their men outlive our good old Indian dudes.”

Trending

6. Varun Dhawan

The Mumbai Police issued a e-challan to Varun Dhawan some days back for taking a selfie with a fan from his car and warned him to avoid such antics in future. The actor wrote an apology tweet which won the hearts of twitterati as well media too. Here is the tweet.

My apologies 🙏 Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

7. Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone, in her series of angry tweets, expressed disappointment over the attack on a rangoli, dedicated to her upcoming film Padmavati, made by an artist in Gujarat’s Surat. In one of her tweets, she also urged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani to take action against the attackers who ruined artist’s artwork. She was very disappointed and shared the same on Internet. Her fans and media too were on her side and took this incident seriously.

this has to stop NOW & action must be taken! @smritiirani pic.twitter.com/o5RGhDTHPJ — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

allow them to take law into their own hands & attack our freedom & right to individual expression time & again!? pic.twitter.com/jlR5p3seds — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

Who are these people?Who is responsible for their actions?For how long are we going to let this go on? pic.twitter.com/2WFN0jcdua — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

absolutely heart breaking to see the recent attack on artist Karan and his artwork!disgusting and appalling to say the least! pic.twitter.com/Ot2Aki0MiA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 18, 2017

8. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s speech at IFFI 2017 was all about India’s superhero Amitabh Bachchan and it is a must watch. Presenting the Film Personality of the Year Award to Mega star at the event, Kumar delivered a heartfelt, emotional speech in which he spoke about what Senior Bachchan means to the entire Hindi film fraternity as well as to him, personally. Akshay also took to Twitter to continue singing praises about the Big B.

America has Batman, Spider-Man, Superman…but India and my superhero is our very own Angry Young Man, @SrBachchan Sir, rightly the Indian Personality of the Year ! #IFFI2017 pic.twitter.com/g1y4rvUQtx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 28, 2017

9. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, yet again, proved that for him his family stands first. The actor gave a befitting reply to one of his trollers when she tried to pick on his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The woman, named Sherien Patadien, asked Abhishek if Aradhya goes to school? She wrote, “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom or are you guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with an arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.” Junior Bachchan gave a best reply saying:

Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

10. Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Last but not the least, the most-awaited wedding of 2017 took place in Italy at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. Virat Kohli’s wedding announcement was amongst the best and most retweeted tweet of the year. The Indian cricket team skipper took to Twitter to announce the news and his post sent Twitter into a frenzy as it went on to receive around 6000 retweets and 15000 likes in just 12 minutes.

“Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” Virat Kohli tweeted.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of their wedding on Twitter with a similar caption.