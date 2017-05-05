Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer #BeMyGuest, a promotional film produced by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, has won two top awards at the 10th anniversary of the International Tourism Film Festival Tourfilm Riga, held in Riga, Latvia.

The film won the Grand Prix award as well as first prize in the ‘Tourism Destination’ category at the festival held on April 29, said a statement.

Organised by the Riga City Council of Latvia, the event is represented in the prestigious International Committee of the Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and is dedicated to films promoting tourism destinations across the globe.

The film sees Shah Rukh showcasing Dubai’s many attractions, that he considers his home away from home.

As per recent news, Shah Rukh Khan has also been appointed as the brand ambassador of Apple Inc, which is the World’s Most Valued Company in terms of Market Capitalization.

Last year Shah Rukh Khan hosted a dinner in honour of Apple CEO Tim Cook at his residence ‘Mannat’. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Khan, A. R. Rahman, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sania Miza, among other celebrities, made their presence at the Dinner party.

At that time there were speculations that SRK might come on board as the brand ambassador and now it has turned true.

Apple has been facing tough competition from Android market in India. Tim, who was in the country to understand the potential of smartphone business in the country, was amazed to see the actor’s massive fan following and the respect he has earned over the years. This might be one of the reasons to make SRK the face of Apple in India.

On the work front, SRK is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s movie, tentatively titled The Ring, along with Anushka Sharma. The film has an interesting subtitle, which says, ‘What you seek is seeking you’.

SRK is also lined up with Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming project. The 51-year old actor will be seen playing the character of a dwarf in the film. The movie will go on floors in December this year and will hit the screens on 21st December 2018.