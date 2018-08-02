Shah Rukh Khan’s This Gesture For Childhood Cancer Survivors Proves Why He’s The King Of Hearts!

Impacct Foundation at Tata Memorial Hospital supported by Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation and Kolkata Knight Riders have taken up the initiative to support the kids who are all set to represent India in the ‘World Children’s Winners Games’ this year.

The “Gift of Life Foundation” – founded by Russian actresses Chulpan Khamatova and Dina Korzun – gives this amazing opportunity for the survivors of childhood cancer each year, since 2010. “The World Children’s Winners Games” are organized in Moscow, Russia, where survivors from all over the world are invited to participate in competitive events like Track, Chess, Football, Table tennis, Swimming and Shooting where they go on to search for and gain their self-worth.

Kolkata Knight Riders along with Meer Foundation are supporting the children by providing jerseys and kits for the tournament. The games will take place this year between August 2nd to 6th 2018in Russia, Moscow and nearly 9-10 kids along with one parent per child, accompanied by doctors and social workers are sent every year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is an avid fan of sports invited the kids at his residence, Mannat, today, to wish them the very best as they leave for The World Children’s Winners Games and represent India.

On meeting the kids, Shah Rukh Khan shares, “Each kid that I met today has been a winner in his or her own life. It was great spending time with these rays of sunshine and I wish them all the luck not just for the games in Russia, but also for everything else in their life. I have learnt a lot from them today, they are a source of inspiration and represent the true spirit of sportsmanship”.

Dr. Tushar Vora, Tata Memorial Hospital, says, “These brave hearts are children who have fought and conquered the dreaded disease of cancer and are now headed to Moscow, where more than 500 survivors of childhood cancer across 20 countries will participate in various games. Each of them is already a ‘winner’ but this international platform will provide them with more exposure, confidence and spirit to reintegrate back into society and become proud productive members. We are proud to know thatMr. Shah Rukh Khan supports and encourages this endeavour of Tata Memorial Centre.”