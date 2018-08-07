Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan has day before yesterday gone out with friends Khushi Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor to celebrate Friendship’s Day in Mumbai. Aryan, while leaving the food outlet in Bandra, was caught by a beggar who asked the star kid for help and this is what he did!

Aryan initially tried to show moral support to the beggar, but when asked for monetary help, he obliged as seen in some pictures that have circulated and gone viral online. Check out the picture and the video here:

The star kid has stolen our hearts with his generous gesture, and showed resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan, who himself have also been seen helping needful people in the past.

While Aryan has always been away from the paparazzi and the showbiz, Gauri Khan had previously in an interview shared that he is interested in film making. Meanwhile, sister Gauri Khan has recently made her debut on the Vogue cover and is looking forward to a career in Bollywood as an actress.