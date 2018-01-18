Shah Rukh Khan’s On-Screen Grandmother Ava Mukherjee Passes Away At 88

Veteran actress Ava Mukherjee, who was seen essaying the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s grandmother in Devdas, has passed away on Monday.

Ava Mukherjee died at the age of 88 and the reason of the death is still not known.

She had ventured into acting with the Bengali film, Ram Dhakka in 1966. After the Taru Mukherjee directorial, Ava returned back to screen with Hindi film Snip in 2000. Later, we saw her playing the beloved grandmother to Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. This was followed by Satish Kaushik and Ram Gopal Varma-produced 2006 horror anthology, Darna Zaroori Hai, and the titular role in Detective Nani (2009), a kiddie film directed by Mukherjee’s daughter, Romilla.

Mukherjee also played granny roles in several commercials and Television shows. She rose to fame as Dadima through TV commercial for the Himalaya Drug company in early 2000s.

Before entering showbiz, Ava Mukherjee had worked as a copywriter, translator and writer. She was regarded as Indian Cinema’s beloved grandmother.

May her soul rest in peace!