Shah Rukh Khan’s Salute Looking For A Christmas 2019 Release?

Shah Rukh Khan has been in talks to play the main lead in Salute since a long time and according to sources it is almost certain that his next after Zero is going to be the Rakesh Sharma Biopic.

The superstar has already attended several brainstorming sessions for the film to decide as to how would they go ahead with the VFX of the film, that chronicles the journey of an astronaut.

“Shah Rukh Khan is very impressed with the script of the film and is excited to start shooting for Salute. The movie will go on floors in September/October this year, and the shooting will go on till March/April. Since the film is high on VFX, the post production would take longer than usual. Salman Khan’s Kick 2 was initially announced as a Christmas 2019 release, however there are talks in the trade that the film might be put on backburner for the time being as there is no script in place. Because of this the team of Salute as of now is contemplating on Christmas 2019 slot for the film release,” said a source.

When asked as to when we can expect an official announcement, the source said, “The film will be officially announced once Shah Rukh Khan signs the dotted lines and allots the dates for shooting the film. We are expecting an official announcement by end of August.”

Salute will be jointly produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by renowned ad-film maker Mahesh Mathai. Initially, the director was in talks with Aamir Khan for the film, however the actor opted out for the reasons best known to him.

