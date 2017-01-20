Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Gets 6 Cuts & UA Certification From Censor Board

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his next, Raees next week. The film will be releasing on Wednesday 25th January, so as to cash in on the Republic day holiday.

The film is a crime thriller revolving around a gangster from Gujarat who indulges in an illegal alcohol smuggling business.

The film was lauded by the Censor board for keeping its content non-violent and non-abusive. They specifically appreciated Shah Rukh’s attempt to keep the film suitable for a family viewing.

It was given 6 verbal cuts but not for any abusive words, instead for having references to real life characters. A disclaimer has been asked to put up at the start of the film. Also, the film has been given a UA certificate.