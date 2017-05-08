Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment has started preparation for a movie based on Operation Khukri, a rescue operation by the Indian military to rescue over 200 Indian soldiers held captive by rebels in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

“There is a lot of excitement in Red Chillies for this project. Since there would be a lot of research and prep involved, the production team has already started work on the same,” a source in the know of developments told IANS.

Set to go on the floors later this year, it will be shot on real locations in Africa, the source said, adding: “While the director and cast are being finalised, preparations are underway to get this mammoth project rolling.”

The film’s script is being developed in association with Azure Entertainment.

The project is specially close to Shah Rukh’s heart, who started his acting career with a role as an army person in “Fauji“. According to the source, the actor is personally very upbeat about this project, which is likely to be the banner’s most expensive project.

Looks like war films are the latest trend in Bollywood. We recently saw how successful Akshay Kumar’s Airlift was and Salman Khan’s next, Tubelight too has a war backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war to it.

Operation Khukri was carried out in the tropical forests of Sierra, West Africa. It was a rescue mission for 223 Indian peacekeepers, who were sent by UN to tackle Revolutionary United Front (RUF), a rebel group. It will certainly be interesting to see Shah Rukh take up a film like this. Also, combined with Red Chillies’ excellent VFX division, the film can be expected to high on visual appeal. According to reports, this is one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken by the actor’s home production.