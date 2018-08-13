Shah Rukh Khan’s Exclusive Pep Talk Resulted In Indian Kids Garnering 22 Medals!

A couple of days ago, Shah Rukh Khan met a bunch for kids who were heading to Moscow to represent India at the World Children’s Winners Games.

What was extremely special about these kids is that these are special kids who, very early in their lives conquered life-threatening diseases like acute leukemia, lymphoma and nephroblastoma.

When SRK got to know that they were going to represent India and compete in Russia, he decided to take off some time to meet them at his home and send them off for the competition.

He met each and every kid personally, spent close to an hour with them, gave them a good pep talk and handed them all jerseys and kits for the competition.

These 9 kids did not just participate in this massive competition at the global level, but they also made India proud, won 22 medals in various games like swimming, rifle shooting, football, chess etc.

Clearly, SRK’s meeting with the kids was an inspirational one.