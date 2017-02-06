Shah Rukh Khan’s Dwarf Film’s Shooting Locations Revealed!

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in a happy space thanks to the success of his latest release Raees. The actor will soon get back to work for his upcoming film with Anand L. Rai which has him play the character of a dwarf in the film.

Just like Rai’s previous films, this one too will have a small town feel to it. We hear, the film revolves around Shah Rukh Khan’s character who moves from Meerut to US. A major chunk of the film will be shot in America.

The film has been tentatively titled Dwarf and is slated to release in December 2018.

Shah Rukh in the meanwhile has another release, Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring which is slated to release in August.