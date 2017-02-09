Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan seems to be set to take Bollywood by storm already. Recently, a video from her school play went viral and we are shocked to see Suhana perform so brilliantly.

She is seen playing Cinderella and her confidence on stage is truly admirable. And what’s interesting is that she is not playing a regular Cinderella, this story has a twist and she is shown to be a melodramatic, mean princess.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, Shah Rukh had mentioned about her interest in acting and that she will soon be joining a film school too.