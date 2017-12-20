The year 2017 is coming to an end, and we decided to collect photos which sum up the whole Bollywood for us as photos speak louder than words and Bollywood photos are the ones we all gush over.

Let’s take a look at the amazing picture of Bollywood celebrities in 2017 who swooned us.

1. Lovebirds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally got married in a private ceremony in Italy and the pictures from their wedding broke the internet as soon as they came out. Their wedding pictures surely gave everyone major #CoupleGoals.

2. Family No.1! Bachchan family is the Number One in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan struck a pose with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya in one pic and with daughter Shweta Nanda in another pic.

3. At Baahubali: The Conclusion event, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar clicked picture along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, lead actors- Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, Nasser and Ramya Krishnan. As soon as Karan Johar shared this picture on Twitter, it broke the internet as it was rare sight to see all the Baahubali stars together in one frame.

4. Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion with his leading ladies Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor and last but not least Alia Bhatt. It was a rare sight to catch these stars in one frame but the charming King Khan managed to do it very well.

Trending

5. Taimur Ali Khan the ‘Cutie Patootie’ of Tinsel Town and he surely deserves it. Even though we have tons of adorable pictures of this ‘Chhote Nawab’ but this picture stole our heart.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan went to attend Indian Film Festival Melbourne. And, like a proud husband and father, Abhishek Bachchan shared this heartfelt picture.

7. As Ed Sheeran performed for the first time in India with a massive concert in Mumbai, tons of public came to watch the show. Before the show, Ed partied hard with many Bollywood celebs at Farah Khan’s house. His pictures with stars were the most talked about during those days.

8. After playing hide and seek with his fans, Shahid Kapoor decided to release the first photo of his little darling Misha. Cute, we must say!

9. AbRam Khan coming to see daddy dearest Shah Rukh Khan’s fans on his birthday was an awwdorable moment of 2017!

10. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora kept aside their marital differences when it comes to their family and kid Arhaan. The two have been spotted partying and attending family functions and didn’t shy away from being clicked together!