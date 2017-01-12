When it comes to stardom, everyone remembers the hits but the flops are missed.

Shah Rukh Khan has had a career spanning 26 years and we may be well aware of his big business films but not the disastrous ones.

SRK’s 2016 release, Fan in spite of being one of the highly-anticipated films of the year turned out be a huge disappointment at the box office. Unfortunately it performed even lower than his last affair Dilwale.

The megastar has starred in many such films which failed to make a great impact at the box office and here is a look at them.

Here’s the list of SRK’s films, which have been box office disasters: