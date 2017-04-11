Akshay Kumar is making headlines for winning the National Award for his performance in the movie Rustom. To the utter delight of his fans, none other than Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he wanted to do a film with the Rustom star long back!

Salman Khan recently announced that he is producing a film starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. Karan Johar will also be producing the movie together with Salman.

When quizzed on this, Shah Rukh Khan told DNA, “It should have been done a long time back. But it’s very good that Karan and Salman are making a film with Akshay. I wanted to do that. But the story and all didn’t work out. I’m sure he is really open to it. I think whenever there is an opportunity, as producers, we should make this happen. Firstly, we should get this correct. They should not be taken as individuals, as Karan or Salman. It’s Dharma and SKF. They are different identities, they are film producers. It’s about the company, not about individuals. So, two companies have come together to make a film with a big movie star. Similarly, we at Red Chillies do it too. Maybe, Dharma and Red Chillies, or YRF. Filmmaking should be collaborative. The more collaboration there is, in music, filmmaking, storytelling — you will have better films.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which stars Anushka Sharma as the female lead. The name of the film is yet to be finalised although reports suggest that it might be titled Raula. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in a cameo in his close buddy Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, which is slated to hit theatres during the Eid weekend.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, is preparing for his upcoming release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is expected to hit theatres in August. He is also working in wife Twinkle Khanna’s debut production venture Pad Man, which is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. The movie, directed by R Balki, also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.