Shah Rukh Khan Urges People To Support Acid Attack Victims!

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for supporting acid attack victims through his Meer Foundation, urges his fans to lend support to such brave survivors.

The Baazigar actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram to upload a video sharing a powerful message for all.

In the video, he is seen saying, “Beauty is not skin deep, is often said but not really felt. We all need well, but we look away, we shy away from looking at things that are unpleasant, yet we want social acceptance for ourselves, we discriminate from inside, yet we fight for empowerment, yes we all need well, but we do look away.”

Shah Rukh’s Meer Foundation that has been established to provide support to acid attack survivors through medical treatment, legal aid, rehabilitation and vocational training, has also teamed up with Vogue and Hothur Foundation to make acid attack victims free from all the social evils and heartless acts of violence and discrimination.