Shah Rukh Khan To Have A Cameo In Baahubali 2?

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a cameo in S S Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. This has come has a big surprise for many of the Baahubali fans and looks like it will be a double treat to finally learn about the mystery of Kattappa killing Baahubali and also get to watch SRK in the epic film.

We hear the director has approached Shah Rukh for a special role but nothing about the role is known as of yet.

There has been no official announcement on the same as of now. A teaser poster of the film was released earlier featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

The second part of the film will be throwing light on the love story of Amarendra Baahubali and Devsena.

The film stars Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. Baahubali: The Conclusion is all set to release on April 28th this year.