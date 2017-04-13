Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with Tubelight director Kabir Khan?

Here’s a big gossip from the B-town! Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly planning to collaborate with filmmaker Kabir Khan. The actor recently shot for a commercial with the director but there is no confirmation whether they are planning to do a movie together or if it is a web series.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in a cameo in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, which features Salman Khan in the lead. SRK will be essaying a magician in the movie. Kabir Khan has revealed in an interview that SRK’s character is crucial to the film’s plot and is not just a promotional gimmick for the two Khans to share screen space after nine years.

He has also said that Shah Rukh’s role changes the entire plot of the movie and demanded the presence of a superstar!

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next film, which stars Anushka Sharma in the female lead. The name of the film is yet to be finalized although reports suggest that it might be titled Raula.

SRK is also working with director Aanand L Rai in his upcoming film, where he will be essaying the role of a dwarf. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were initially supposed to work with Shah Rukh Khan in the film but fresh reports suggest that the leggy lass has opted out of the project citing date issues.

Deepika, who will be essaying Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, had to change her dates due to multiple rescheduling of Padmavati’s shoot. As a result, she is unable to find dates for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Deepika and Shah Rukh are one of Bollywood’s popular jodis and have delivered hits like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express in the past.