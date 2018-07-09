Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as one of the wittiest actors in the film industry and some of his one-liners have had a huge impact on his fans. Well, it was not long ago that King khan had a hilarious twitter chat with American professional wrestler and television host John Cena on an article about TED Talks.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular celebrities around the world on Twitter with over 36 million followers.

Now, we see John posting one inspirational quote on twitter which was delivered by Shah Rukh Khan on TED Talk last year. The wrestler posted the quote along with Badshah Khan’s name to it. John tweeted,’ “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan’

“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018

Well, how could SRK not appreciate this sweet gesture. He took to twitter to thank the man as he wrote, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”

Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018

We must say, a god twitter chat like this between the two surely makes us think about how Shah Rukh is always so positive towards everything and always has tons of good things to say to people. On the work front, he will be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial , Zero, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leading roles alongside a never-before-seen avatar of SRK. The film releases on December 21, 2018.The movie, mounted on a large canvas, also features SRK in a few underwater scenes.

The movie will also see cameos by Salman Khan, Abhay Deol, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Juhi Chawla and the late actress Sridevi, who will be seen on screen for the last time through this movie.