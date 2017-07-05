Friends turned foes turned friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are setting some serious friendship goals in spite of their history. The duo recently worked together in Tubelight with Shah Rukh’s much talked about cameo and now are all set to team up again.

It has now been confirmed that Salman will be dancing to a special number in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film with Aanand L Rai. The film will have 51 year old actor playing the role of a dwarf while Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be the leading ladies. Currently, Shah Rukh has been juggling between the promotions of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and shooting for this film.

Interestingly, stories of Shah Rukh saying yes to Tubelight‘s cameo over a phone call went viral over the internet recently. Now, with Salman giving a nod for the former’s project, there’s a bigger story to cover. Apparently, after Salman said yes to work on this film, despite date issues, Shah Rukh gifted him a luxury car. The car is yet to be launched and hence nobody owns the model that has been gifted to the star.

This grand gesture came as a surprise for the Tubelight star who will be shooting for the next 3 days for this song. Since Salman agreed to work on such short notice, SRK wanted to thank him in a special way to show his love and appreciation.

Post the completion of this song shoot, Salman will be back on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai which will now have a Morocco schedule. Katrina too will be joining him on the sets soon.

Well, with such grand gestures of friendship, who would not want to be friends with SRK?