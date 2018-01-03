After ample speculation surrounding the title of Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai’s next, the makers finally took to announce the title ZERO with a teaser. It was a perfect new year treat as Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media to announce the title along with an intriguing teaser.

The teaser which showcases SRK in a never seen before avatar has gone ahead to mark 10Miliion views in less than 24 hours. The teaser is essentially a throwback to the 80’s giving the perfect feel of retro cinema complete with the grand sets and glazing lights.

Anand L Rai took to Twitter sharing his excitement on 10 M views captioning, “Ek ke peechhe intne ZERO dekh kar achhaa laga Khan Saab😊 @iamsrk”.

Ever since the announcement, the film has been creating immense buzz and anticipation amongst the masses.

The film starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, has been much awaited by the audience across quarters and will see the superstar essay the role of a vertically challenged man/man of short stature.

ZERO marks to be the first time the superstar has collaborated with acclaimed film-maker, Aanand L Rai.

ZERO further reunites the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the leading ladies will light up the screens once again this year and recreate the magic.

The principal shoot of the highly anticipated film is ongoing and everyone is having a great time making this one of a kind film which is sure to melt your hearts.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring the film, produced by Gauri Khan, ZERO is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.