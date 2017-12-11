Shah Rukh Khan To Star In Rakesh Sharma’s Biopic Instead Of Aamir; Reveals AskSRK Session

The famous TED Talks is finally being conducted here in India and the responsibility of introducing this new concept to our lives has been taken up by none other than ’King Khan’. This is for the first time that TED has collaborated with a network to churn out the series in Hindi. Not everyone knows about the concept of TED Talks so Shah Rukh Khan, who is the host of the show, took to Twitter to answer queries about his new show TED Talks India Nayi Soch and what can we expect of it in the coming weeks in a session called #AskSRK.

There have been a lot of buzz about the upcoming Rakesh Sharma’s biopic and who will be the star of the film. There were reports that Aamir Khan will be seen playing the Astronaut in the film. But there have been reports stating that the biopic tentatively titled Salute, will not see Aamir but Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Shah Rukh cleared the air when a fan asked him on Twitter “Hi have you signed #dhoom4? #Asksrk” he replied, “I haven’t signed any new film…yet except @aanandlrai film.”

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, a source confirmed, “Aamir is not someone who will do a film if he’s not 100 percent convinced of it.” The report also has another quote on Aamir’s exit. “When Siddharth Roy Kapur launched his own production house, one project that he had announced, was based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma and the shooting was to go on the floors only after ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ was complete. It was a 2018 release.”

“Aamir was approached to play Rakesh Sharma, in a conversation started with Siddharth way back in 2016, but the star is not doing the film anymore. They were developing the script but Aamir did not like the way it finally shaped up. Everybody knows that his script sense is brilliant so in that form, so if he does not like a script there has to be something wrong with it. He discussed this with the creative team and conveyed his decision to them. Siddharth understood Aamir’s reasons as he knows that’s how the Aamir works.”

One very interesting talk on teaching kids through volunteer teachers online across the world https://t.co/jeixgKeYDr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I realised that an idea is not big or small it’s actually how it changes people’s life for better that makes it big. https://t.co/TMszEHAd4n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

It’s an extremely unique show. I hope viewers feel the Napier’s by the stories of the speakers and embrace their own ideas with belief https://t.co/yGecexPoXh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

To me to participate in what makes me happy is important. TV stage films all same for me https://t.co/B5aFSkAboK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Some good thoughts on tech. Making useful things out of fumes on the roads being one https://t.co/Psllxio2OT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

The simplicity and honesty of the show https://t.co/uEt6mA6SyQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

If there is a second season we will cover lot more topics. Let’s hope this season is accepted and we can build on it https://t.co/7jWrcWfyQs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I hope so. Abhi Hindi mein kiya hai so that will help to have a wider reach. Lots of talks on rural India also https://t.co/75UriSxEbf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Write to TEDTalksIndia please https://t.co/c7CTieztqU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I mostly listen in the show https://t.co/o6iaT7MI0j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I hope all like it https://t.co/ac7ZWvWAhT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Mostly Just Brian’s but there r some very prominent international personalities too https://t.co/5sXYgPNBCc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

All are not celebrities but their ideas are worth celebrating. https://t.co/4q13iuQEl6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Apart from answering all TED Talks India related queries, he also patiently replied to questions on his personal life, about AbRam and advised people who asked for his help.He also replied to those who wanted just a reply from the Shah Rukh Khan.

As always on top of ‘my’ world https://t.co/f6jy0uOj4O — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

All good need to start work out soon https://t.co/YBwLiU5gyt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Let us make the film that’s more important. Title will follow. https://t.co/IZjRvOhedc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I haven’t signed any new film…yet except @aanandlrai film https://t.co/VeZ7kunavn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

About 2 months https://t.co/VPH5x7PZFB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I prepare and rehearse https://t.co/d5BmKr47kG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

I also had lots of fun too. I like kid parties!! https://t.co/iTkSl9PL6u — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Been so late my ago I don’t remember now!!! https://t.co/Z8TPRCkHGh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Will do https://t.co/QuebICCT61 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Oh oh…watch TEDTalks today I guess romance tomorrow https://t.co/icU4cAg9XS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Ate some stuff AbRam was eating. https://t.co/piZc3PXtnx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

May all be well for u https://t.co/sfdiEz6C7w — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Mind Hunter https://t.co/97bPh3flR0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Starting hosting in a bit. All my beautiful lady friends will be there https://t.co/s7pTbS00gO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Like Dan Brown https://t.co/giNIbar51A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

The show will air every Sunday at 7 pm on Star Plus and will also be available on Hotstar India for online viewing.

I think I have already met the Genie and it has granted all my wishes in this life. https://t.co/XBhr6olpS4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

U should write because that’s the core of creativity https://t.co/Y7okovX1WE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Have a good life https://t.co/kwhRYxQJkt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Will send it as soon. Want my Aadhaar card also??? https://t.co/6qMF8CjKi9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017

Sending u one https://t.co/jHFCaLdGHv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2017