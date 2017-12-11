The famous TED Talks is finally being conducted here in India and the responsibility of introducing this new concept to our lives has been taken up by none other than ’King Khan’. This is for the first time that TED has collaborated with a network to churn out the series in Hindi. Not everyone knows about the concept of TED Talks so Shah Rukh Khan, who is the host of the show, took to Twitter to answer queries about his new show TED Talks India Nayi Soch and what can we expect of it in the coming weeks in a session called #AskSRK.

There have been a lot of buzz about the upcoming Rakesh Sharma’s biopic and who will be the star of the film. There were reports that Aamir Khan will be seen playing the Astronaut in the film. But there have been reports stating that the biopic tentatively titled Salute, will not see Aamir but Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Shah Rukh cleared the air when a fan asked him on Twitter “Hi have you signed #dhoom4? #Asksrk” he replied, “I haven’t signed any new film…yet except @aanandlrai film.”

Shah Rukh Khan To Star In Rakesh Sharma’s Biopic Instead Of Aamir; Reveals AskSRK Session
As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, a source confirmed, “Aamir is not someone who will do a film if he’s not 100 percent convinced of it.” The report also has another quote on Aamir’s exit. “When Siddharth Roy Kapur launched his own production house, one project that he had announced, was based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma and the shooting was to go on the floors only after ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ was complete. It was a 2018 release.”

“Aamir was approached to play Rakesh Sharma, in a conversation started with Siddharth way back in 2016, but the star is not doing the film anymore. They were developing the script but Aamir did not like the way it finally shaped up. Everybody knows that his script sense is brilliant so in that form, so if he does not like a script there has to be something wrong with it. He discussed this with the creative team and conveyed his decision to them. Siddharth understood Aamir’s reasons as he knows that’s how the Aamir works.”

Apart from answering all TED Talks India related queries, he also patiently replied to questions on his personal life, about AbRam and advised people who asked for his help.He also replied to those who wanted just a reply from the Shah Rukh Khan.

The show will air every Sunday at 7 pm on Star Plus and will also be available on Hotstar India for online viewing.

