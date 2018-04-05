Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity whose wax figure has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds here on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh’s detailed figure has been created in his classic romantic pose with his arms wide open. The wax figure sports a blue sherwani.

Shah Rukh Khan Slays His Iconic Pose Yet Again; Wax Figure Unveiled

“Given Shah Rukh’s immense popularity and stature, the figure called for a special unveiling. We will introduce more such additions in the future. Keep visiting us,” said Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

