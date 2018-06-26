Shah Rukh Khan & Shimit Amin To Come Together After A Decade?

Shah Rukh Khan had won many hearts with his sports drama Chak De! India. It remains one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most celebrated works till date. The movie revolved around the Indian Hockey Team at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Since then a lot of people have been wanting for the director Shimit and Shah Rukh Khan to work together and now it is finally going to happen. According to a report in Filmfare, a source gave more details about the same, “Shah Rukh Khan and Shimit gave the blockbuster Chak De! India Together and ever since then, the two have often wanted to come together for a film. Things finally seem to be going on the right track and the two may come together once again for a project. The two are still in talks and if everything falls into place, fans will sure get a treat from SRK and Shimit once again after all these years.”

Well, we hope to see them soon together, it will be interesting to see then work on a new project! The actor completed 26 years in the industry yesterday. After working on the small screen, Shah Rukh entered Bollywood with Deewana, which released on June 25 in 1992.

Shah Rukh has been appreciated for films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Swades, Chak De! India, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and My Name Is Khan.

However, his last few outings like Fan, Dilwale and Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t work well at the box office. Now, he is working on his next project Zero, and is excited about it.