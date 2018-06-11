Shah Rukh Khan Shares This Lovely Quote For Suhana Khan & Gauri Khan’s Picture!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a loving father and is the cool dad on social media. Very recently his wife Gauri Khan shared a few candid pictures with her daughter Suhana Khan online. Suhana is currently studying at Ardingly College in Sussex.

Shah Rukh Khan obviously being the dad he is reshared one of the pictures and admiringly wrote, “Was reading and came across this line….’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!!”. In a candid interview recently he revealed that his daughter thinks that his editing skills are a bit extreme. Thankfully he did not edit before re-sharing the cute picture.

In the meantime, rumourville is excited to see Suhana Khan on the silver screen and fans cannot stop looking for clues to prove the same. It’s also known that Suhana has a keen interest in acting and even veteran actress Shabana Azmi has praised her skills. While its her last year at Ardingly, Suhana will fulfill his father’s wish of completing education and then enter into Bollywood.

Take a look at this adorable picture:

Was reading and came across this line….’ Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother ‘ and then this picture of the ladies…sach hi hai!! pic.twitter.com/sk0CwIMoMP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 10, 2018

SRK’s next venture is Anand L Rai’s Zero which will also see Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio will be seen together on the silver screen after YRF’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In the film Shah Rukh is playing a double role out of which one of them is a vertically challenged man. Fans are excited to see the superstar in this new avatar.

Zero is scheduled to release on December 21,2018. Exciting!